GDP data for Q4FY19 to be released tomorrow; will numbers surprise? Here’s what analysts say

By: |
Updated: May 30, 2019 3:51:06 PM

The GDP numbers for Q4FY19 and full FY18 will be released on Friday by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

gdpThe economy grew 7.1 per cent in Q2 and 8.2 per cent in the first quarter, logging 7.6 per cent for the first half of FY19.

The GDP numbers for Q4FY19 and full FY18 will be released on Friday by the Central Statistics Office (CSO). The numbers hold significance since the economy is undergoing a slowdown currently. In the third quarter of fiscal 2019, the GDP growth fell to 6.6 per cent. The economy grew 7.1 per cent in Q2 and 8.2 per cent in the first quarter, logging 7.6 per cent for the first half of FY19. The GDP numbers highlight the overall economic growth of the country over a particular period under review. It is the sum total of the value added of all the companies, sectors and individuals in the economy.

Expectations

SBI

The GDP growth in the fourth quarter of FY19 may moderate to 6.1-5.9 per cent, the SBI Ecowrap said. The slowdown in GDP growth may pull down the growth rate for full FY19 to below 7 per cent, the report also said.

Ind-Ra

The growth of GDP in FY19 would stand at 6.9 per cent, marginally lower than CSO’s advance estimate of 7 per cent, report by analysts at rating agency India Ratings and Research said. The agency also urged the new government to take short-term measures to tackle the economic slowdown.

Also read: Arun Jaitley’s stint as Finance Minister in Modi’s NDA-1; major hits and misses

FICCI

The latest survey by analysts at industry body FICCI projects fourth quarter GDP FY19 growth at 6.5 per cent. It’s GDP growth forecast for FY20 stands at 7.1 per cent and the projection for FY21 is at 7.2 per cent.

While Axis Bank project 6.1 per cent GDP growth, HDFC’s estimates are 6.1-6.2 per cent for the quarter ended March FY19.

GDP has direct impact on the common man because it concerns the issues including jobs, personal finance, and investments.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. GDP data for Q4FY19 to be released tomorrow; will numbers surprise? Here’s what analysts say
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition