Clouds over recovery: Most agencies slash GDP forecasts

Around half a dozen established agencies have recently trimmed their GDP growth forecasts for India to the range of 5.1% to 5.4% in the wake of Covid-19. The forecasts are for either the 2020 calendar year or the next fiscal year. Analysts at Bank of America Securities on Thursday projected FY21 growth in gross value added (GVA) at just 4.7%.

The Reserve Bank of India is expected to trim its FY21 growth projection from 6%, which was announced in the first week of February, in April or even earlier.

The Covid-19 pandemic has dashed hopes for a mild economic recovery in FY21, threatening both consumption and investment, as consumers increasingly cut back purchases and companies scramble to contain losses amid mounting fears of a massive plunge in global growth.

Although the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank are yet to firm up latest growth forecasts after the coronavirus spread its tentacles far and wide, they have warned of a massive plunge from their earlier estimates. The IMF and the World Bank had both in January pegged their FY21 India growth forecasts at 5.8%.

As for FY20, while the government last month predicted growth at 5%, its all set to be revised down, thanks to lower-than-expected expansion in the March quarter. As such, various analysts have already trimmed their FY20 projections to 4.7% or thereabouts.

Rising ‘social distancing’ among people to prevent the coronavirus spread and consequent uncertainties about consumption and production would weigh on growth at a time when the prospect of global expansion look even more fragile. Global demand is expected to take a massive hit while supply chains have been damaged. Indian exports will, therefore, likely contract, although a crash in global crude oil prices will augur well for the Indian economy.

S&P Global on Wednesday predicted a recession in the US and the Eurozone, and has its forecast for growth in China, the epicentre of the epidemic, slashed to 2.9% from 4.8% announced earlier.