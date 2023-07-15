scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Gap in kharif sowing narrows to 4%; paddy area deficit now 10%

The sowing of pulses – tur, urad and moong and oilseeds including groundnut and sunflower have declined by 16.15% and 10.37% respectively on year.

Written by Sandip Das
kahrif, agriculture
Officials said that sowing of crops would continue till the end of next month. (IE)

Half way into season, the deficit in sowing of kharif crops is narrowing. According agriculture ministry data, 53.6 million hectare (MH) has been covered under the kharif crops by Friday, a decline of 4.2% on year. A week back the gap was 8.6%.

Because of ‘active’ monsoon rains over northwest, central and southern parts of the country in the last one week, deficiency in paddy transplanting has declined to 9.8% from 23.9% a week back. However, key paddy growing states – Jharkhand (-46%), Odisha (-28%), West Bengal (-13%), Bihar (-33%) and Telangana (-27%) are still reporting deficient rainfall.

Also Read

Ministry officials that total area sown till now is around 49% of normal kharif sown area of 109 MH. “Gap in sowing activities is likely to be covered in the next two weeks as the monsoon would be active over central and eastern India in the next few days,” the official said.

Also Read

The sowing of pulses – tur, urad and moong and oilseeds including groundnut and sunflower have declined by 16.15% and 10.37% respectively on year.

While sugarcane planting is up by 4.7%. on year, while area under coarse cereals such as maize, bajra and ragi was up 15.9%.

The sowing of cotton, a cash crop, is just 5% less than a year ago. Officials said that sowing of crops would continue till the end of next month. The harvesting season begins from October 1.

Meanwhile, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cumulative rainfall is 1% more than the benchmark – long period average on Friday.

IMD has predicted heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh over the next five days.

While stating that rainfall is likely to continue over Bihar, Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya on Friday, the met department has predicted ‘increase in rainfall activity over east Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Konkan and Goa from July 17.

IMD on June 30 predicted ‘normal’ rainfall for the month of July, when around 40% of the monsoon precipitation typically occurs.

Also Read

The monsoon, after a delayed onset over Kerala coast in four years, has been in the “active” mode since the last two weeks. It covered the entire country on July 2, six days ahead of the normal date.

Last month, the government had hiked the minimum support prices (MSP) of the key kharif crops for 2023-24 season (July-June) by 6-10.4%, the highest increase since 2018-19. The MSP for paddy, the key kharif crop, is fixed at Rs 2,183/quintal, up 7% on year.

India’s foodgrain production rose by 5% on year to a new record of 330.5 MT for the 2022-23 crop year, according to the agriculture ministry.

More Stories on
ECONOMY
economy news

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 15-07-2023 at 03:30 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS