GDP back series LIVE updates: Political slugfest starts, Chidambaram calls revised GDP numbers ‘joke’

GDP back series LIVE updates: The much-awaited GDP back series data that was released by CSO on Wednesday marked down the growth rates in the major part of the UPA era, citing that the new data has been recalibrated to give a more appropriate picture of the economy. The average growth rate during the UPA-II regime between 2008-09 and 2012-13 has been revised at 6 percent, while the average growth rate in subsequent five years under the NDA stands at 7.12 percent, according to the new methodology.
The growth in 2008-09 plunged to 3.1 percent compared to the old series estimate of 3.9 percent, the data said. In 2009-10, GDP growth was at 7.9 percent as per the new series as against the 8.5 percent estimated under the old series. In 2010-11, the new series showed growth at 8.5 percent compared to the estimate of 10.3 percent under the old series.
Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala said, “The new methodology is GVA based, which does not take into account tax plus subsidies and consequently is extremely flawed to subserve the myopic interests of Modi Government. The revised ‘New Series’ computed by Ministry of Statistics/Niti Aayog has undermined the National Statistical Commission, the autonomous body, for deciding data transparently and in accordance with global standards of calculating GDP as per Market Price Linked Methodology,” he said.
Sudipto Mundle, the chairman of the committee on real sector statistics, told The Indian Express, “I am glad it has come out. Should have come out three years ago but MoSPI was not biting the bullet. They have used data which only they could have mined, using proxies rather than going by an econometric method.”
Pronab Sen also said a better picture of the economic performance of the country since the UPA era would emerge only after a proper study of the methodology used to deduce real growth in each segment of the economy.
Pronab Sen, former chairman of the National Statistical Commission, questioned the Niti Aayog’s unusual move to release the GDP data, saying it’s the prerogative of the Central Statistics Organisation (Niti Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar along with chief statistician Pravin Srivastava released the back series data with 2011-12 as the base year). The think tank’s move, Sen felt, could set a bad precedent.
Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said that the Modi Government and its puppet Niti Aayog want the people to believe that 2 2=8. Such is the gimmickry, jugglery, trickery and chicanery being sold as ‘back series data.
Senior Congress leader and former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram slammed the back series GDP data released by the Narendra Modi-led government on Wednesday, saying that the revised GDP numbers are a 'joke'. "Niti Aayog's revised GDP numbers are a joke. They are a bad joke," he said."Actually they are worse than a bad joke. The numbers are the result of a hatchet job," Chidambaram added. "Now that Niti Aayog has done the hatchet job, it is time to wind up the utterly worthless body," he further said.