GDP back series LIVE updates: Political slugfest starts, Chidambaram calls revised GDP numbers ‘joke’

GDP back series data LIVE updates: The growth in 2008-09 plunged to 3.1 percent compared to the old series estimate of 3.9 percent, the data said.

GDP back series LIVE updates: The much-awaited GDP back series data that was released by CSO on Wednesday marked down the growth rates in the major part of the UPA era, citing that the new data has been recalibrated to give a more appropriate picture of the economy. The average growth rate during the UPA-II regime between 2008-09 and 2012-13 has been revised at 6 percent, while the average growth rate in subsequent five years under the NDA stands at 7.12 percent, according to the new methodology.

The growth in 2008-09 plunged to 3.1 percent compared to the old series estimate of 3.9 percent, the data said. In 2009-10, GDP growth was at 7.9 percent as per the new series as against the 8.5 percent estimated under the old series. In 2010-11, the new series showed growth at 8.5 percent compared to the estimate of 10.3 percent under the old series.

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram slammed the back series GDP data released by the Narendra Modi-led government on Wednesday, saying that the revised GDP numbers are a ‘joke’. “