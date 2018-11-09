GAIL’s ‘Make in India’ push: Buys steel pipe worth Rs 1,100 crore from domestic steelmakers

By: | Published: November 9, 2018 4:11 PM

Providing a major fillip to Narendra Modi-led government’s ‘Make in India’ programme, gas utility major GAIL has purchased steel worth Rs 1,100 crore from domestic steelmakers.

State-run gas utility major GAIL has purchased steel worth Rs 1,100 crore from domestic steelmakers.

Providing a major fillip to Narendra Modi-led government’s ‘Make in India’ programme, gas utility major GAIL has purchased steel worth Rs 1,100 crore from domestic steelmakers. The state-owned gas utility major has bought the pipeline to complete the 729-km link between Barauni in Bihar and Guwahati to provide gas to the eastern region. The development is slated to provide clean energy to households and transportation in the cities en route the pipeline.

The firm’s Chairman BC Tripathi said that the award of the tender supports ‘Make in India’ efforts of steel pipe manufacturers across the country. Further, it marks the completion of for the entire 729-km stretch. Earlier, GAIL said it will commission the first phase of the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga (PMUG) project before January, taking natural gas to cities in eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Also read: Modi government’s unique disinvestment: Enemy share sale to fetch Rs 3,000 crore; here’s what it means

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

The 2,655-km long gas pipeline worth Rs 12,940 crore from Jagdishpur in UP to Haldia in West Bengal, with branch lines to Bokaro in Jharkhand and Dhamra in Odisha, will for the first time take clean environment-friendly gas to the east to fuel its industrial revolution, according to a PTI report. Apart from supplying cooking gas to household kitchens in cities along the route, the move will also help industries to meet their feedstock or fuel requirement.

The 2,655-km long gas pipeline worth Rs 12,940 crore from Jagdishpur in UP to Haldia in West Bengal, with branch lines to Bokaro in Jharkhand and Dhamra in Odisha, will for the first time take clean environment-friendly gas to the east to fuel its industrial revolution. The project will not just supply CNG to automobiles and cooking gas to household kitchens in cities along the route, but also to industries to meet their feedstock or fuel requirement.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. GAIL’s ‘Make in India’ push: Buys steel pipe worth Rs 1,100 crore from domestic steelmakers
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Demonetisation ‘key step’ in formalising economy, tackling black money: Arun Jaitley defends noteban
DEMONETISATION
Demonetisation ‘key step’ in formalising economy, tackling black money: Arun Jaitley defends noteban
Manmohan Singh calls Modi’s demonetisation ill-fated, ill-thought; says, yet to understand full impact
Manmohan Singh calls Modi’s demonetisation ill-fated, ill-thought; says, yet to understand full impact
Modi’s demonetisation saved India’s economy from fake growth, collapse; RBI part time director Gurumurthy explains how
Modi’s demonetisation saved India’s economy from fake growth, collapse; RBI part time director Gurumurthy explains how
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
INDIAN RAILWAYS
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition