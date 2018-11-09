GAIL’s ‘Make in India’ push: Buys steel pipe worth Rs 1,100 crore from domestic steelmakers

State-run gas utility major GAIL has purchased steel worth Rs 1,100 crore from domestic steelmakers.

Providing a major fillip to Narendra Modi-led government’s ‘Make in India’ programme, gas utility major GAIL has purchased steel worth Rs 1,100 crore from domestic steelmakers. The state-owned gas utility major has bought the pipeline to complete the 729-km link between Barauni in Bihar and Guwahati to provide gas to the eastern region. The development is slated to provide clean energy to households and transportation in the cities en route the pipeline.

The firm’s Chairman BC Tripathi said that the award of the tender supports ‘Make in India’ efforts of steel pipe manufacturers across the country. Further, it marks the completion of for the entire 729-km stretch. Earlier, GAIL said it will commission the first phase of the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga (PMUG) project before January, taking natural gas to cities in eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Also read: Modi government’s unique disinvestment: Enemy share sale to fetch Rs 3,000 crore; here’s what it means

The 2,655-km long gas pipeline worth Rs 12,940 crore from Jagdishpur in UP to Haldia in West Bengal, with branch lines to Bokaro in Jharkhand and Dhamra in Odisha, will for the first time take clean environment-friendly gas to the east to fuel its industrial revolution, according to a PTI report. Apart from supplying cooking gas to household kitchens in cities along the route, the move will also help industries to meet their feedstock or fuel requirement.

The 2,655-km long gas pipeline worth Rs 12,940 crore from Jagdishpur in UP to Haldia in West Bengal, with branch lines to Bokaro in Jharkhand and Dhamra in Odisha, will for the first time take clean environment-friendly gas to the east to fuel its industrial revolution. The project will not just supply CNG to automobiles and cooking gas to household kitchens in cities along the route, but also to industries to meet their feedstock or fuel requirement.