G20 summit: What it is, why it is important; key issues to be discussed

The global leaders are scheduled to meet between June 27 to 29 in Osaka, Japan for the 2019 G20 Summit. The leaders from 19 nations as well as European Union will discuss issues including economic growth, development, climate change, health, counter-terrorism, migration, among others. The member countries include Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK the US, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, China, The European Union, India, Indonesia, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea and Turkey. The group accounts for roughly over four-fifths of the global GDP and three-quarters of the world trade.

In the months leading to the final Summit, various meetings take place between the finance, labour, foreign affairs, health and agriculture ministers of the different member countries. These meets set up an agenda for the final meet at the Summit.

Key meetings

The meet holds immense significance this time as it would see Chinese President Xi Jinping and US counterpart Donald Trump holding talks amid full-blown trade war, even as both countries have agreed to reach a tentative truce ahead of the meeting, the Chinese media reported. Even Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Japan for his sixth summit and first since getting re-elected. India has also recently entered into a trade war with the US. The meeting between the two heads would also be closely scrutinised.

The Summit would also see Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meeting the US President Donald Trump to discuss bilateral ties. The two countries have entered a slugfest on a host of issues including Turkey’s quest to procure an S-400 missile defence system, with the US even threatening it with sanctions.

The likely face-off between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the US President Donald Trump would also be closely watched since the two nations have remained on the opposite sides on issues related to Iran, Syria and Ukraine.