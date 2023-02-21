G20 Summit 2023: Green development, women empowerment, tech transformation among India’s top priorities

India holds the G20 presidency till November 2023. The intergovernmental group, which includes 19 countries and the European Union, is being headed by India for the next one year. Events and meetings are being organised across the country, and according to the official data, India will host over 200 meetings in over 50 cities across 32 different work streams over the course of the year. Apart from the permanent member, India’s special invitee guest countries are Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain and UAE. To utilise this opportunity, India has decided to primarily focus on green development, women empowerment, technological transformation and sustainable development in this year’s G20 meetings.

India’s top G20 priorities:

– Green Development, Climate Finance and LiFE

India is focused mainly on climate finance, technology and energy transitions for developing nations across the world. The term ‘LiFe’ (Lifestyle and Environment) has been coined by India which is a behaviour-based movement that draws from the country’s ancient sustainable tradition to nudge markets, to adapt environmentally-conscious practices.

– Accelerated, Inclusive & Resilient Growth

India is concentrating on areas that have the ability to bring structural transformation with the aim of accelerating integration of MSMEs in global trade, promote labour rights and secure labour welfare, address global skills gap, and build inclusive agricultural value chains and food systems.

– Accelerating progress on Sustainable Development Growth

Due to the pandemic, India’s focus shifted from sustainable development to handling the crisis. But now it aims at recommitting G20’s efforts to attain the objectives laid out in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

– Technological Transformation & Digital Public Infrastructure

India is planning to facilitate knowledge-sharing in areas such as digital public infrastructure, financial inclusion, and tech-enabled development in sectors ranging from agriculture to education.

– Multilateral Institutions for the 21st century

India aims to push for reformed multilateralism that creates a more accountable, inclusive, just, equitable and representative multipolar international system to address the 21st century challenges.

– Women-led development

India aims at stressing inclusive growth and development, with a primary focus on women empowerment and representation. The objective is to bring women to the fore, and in leading positions, in order to boost socio-economic development and achievement of sustainable development growth.