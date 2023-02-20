G20 Summit 2023, finance ministers’ meet curtain raiser: Schedule, participants, agenda, all you need to know

India is heading one of the world’s most important groups, G20, which includes 19 countries and the European Union. The G20 members represent around 85% of the global GDP, over 75% of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population. Under India’s presidency, events and meetings are being organised across the country, with the first G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting scheduled for 24-25 February 2023 in Bengaluru, Karnataka. India will host over 200 meetings in over 50 cities across 32 different work streams over the course of the year.

G20 theme

The theme of this year’s G20 summit is ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ or ‘One Earth One Family One Future.’ The theme highlights LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment).

Date of G20 Summit

The 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit will take place on 9-10th September 2023 in New Delhi.

Understanding Sherpa track and Finance track

G20 includes two tracks, Sherpa and Finance. Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors lead the Finance Track while Sherpas head the Sherpa Track. Both the tracks have thematically oriented working groups in which respective representatives from the ministries along with invited/guest countries participate. Sherpas are personal emissaries of the leaders and oversee inputs from 13 Working Groups, 2 Initiatives – Research Innovation Initiative Gathering (RIIG) and G20 Empower, and various Engagement Groups, all of whom meet throughout the year and develop their Issue Notes and Outcome Documents in parallel.

Which countries are part of G20?

Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom and United States and the European Union form the G20 group.

Important upcoming G20 events

– From 22nd to 25th February 2023, the first FMCBG and second FCBD meeting will be held in Bengaluru, Karnataka, under the Finance Track.

– From 23rd to 25th February 2023, the first Culture Working Group Meeting will be held in Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh, under the Sherpa Track.

– From 1st to 2nd March 2023, G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting will be held in the National capital, New Delhi.

– From 1st to 4th March 2023, the first Anti-Corruption Working Group Meeting is scheduled to be held in Gurugram, Haryana, under the Sherpa Track.

– From 6th to 7th March 2023, the second Meeting for the Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion will be held in Hyderabad, Telangana, under the Finance Track.

– From 15th to 17th March 2023, the second Education Working Group Meeting will be hed in Amritsar, Punjab, under the Sherpa Track.

– On 20th March 2023, the second Joint Finance-Health Task Force Meeting will be held virtually, under the Finance Track.