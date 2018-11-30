G20 Summit 2018: PM Narendra Modi assures UN chief to play a responsible role at climate talks in Poland

By: | Updated: November 30, 2018 6:07 PM

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi also met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss investment proposals in technology, farm and energy sectors in India. Mohammed Salman is also in Argentina to participate in the G-20 summit.

PM Modi in G20, G20, G20 Summit, Buenos Aires, G20 in Argentina, PM Modi, US President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin SalmanForeign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said that UN chief acknowledged the number of steps taken by the PM Modi addressing climate change issue. (Image: MEAIndia)

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday on the sidelines of the G20 Summit and assured him that India will play its due and responsible role at the forthcoming COP24 climate change meeting in Katowice, Poland from December 3, PTI reported. The 13th G20 Summit is being held in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet leaders including US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, among others, from the other G-20 countries to review the work of member countries of the grouping in the ten years of its existence and chart the ways and means to meet the new and upcoming challenges of the coming decade.

“The main subject of discussion in PM’s meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was the forthcoming climate change meeting in Katowice, Poland,” said Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale while briefing the media on the bilateral meeting. He also added that the UN chief acknowledged the number of steps taken by the PM Modi addressing climate change issue.

READ MORE: PM Modi at G20: Reformed multilateralism, issues related to agriculture will be India’s agenda

Further, Gokhale said that the UN chief hopes that India will bring the various groups of developed countries as well as developing countries together to come up with a certain solution, which would eventually feed into the climate change summit that the UN chief is planning in 2019, he said.

“It was a good meeting. The prime minister assured the Secretary-General that India plays an important role in climate change negotiations and that it is part of the Indian culture and civilisation to preserve the environment and that he could be rest assured that India would play its due and responsible role at COP24,” Gokhale stated.

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi also met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss investment proposals in technology, farm and energy sectors in India.  Mohammed Salman is also in Argentina to participate in the G-20 summit.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. G20 Summit 2018: PM Narendra Modi assures UN chief to play a responsible role at climate talks in Poland
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition