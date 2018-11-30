G20 Summit 2018: PM Narendra Modi assures UN chief to play a responsible role at climate talks in Poland

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said that UN chief acknowledged the number of steps taken by the PM Modi addressing climate change issue. (Image: MEAIndia)

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday on the sidelines of the G20 Summit and assured him that India will play its due and responsible role at the forthcoming COP24 climate change meeting in Katowice, Poland from December 3, PTI reported. The 13th G20 Summit is being held in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet leaders including US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, among others, from the other G-20 countries to review the work of member countries of the grouping in the ten years of its existence and chart the ways and means to meet the new and upcoming challenges of the coming decade.

“The main subject of discussion in PM’s meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was the forthcoming climate change meeting in Katowice, Poland,” said Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale while briefing the media on the bilateral meeting. He also added that the UN chief acknowledged the number of steps taken by the PM Modi addressing climate change issue.

READ MORE: PM Modi at G20: Reformed multilateralism, issues related to agriculture will be India’s agenda

Further, Gokhale said that the UN chief hopes that India will bring the various groups of developed countries as well as developing countries together to come up with a certain solution, which would eventually feed into the climate change summit that the UN chief is planning in 2019, he said.

“It was a good meeting. The prime minister assured the Secretary-General that India plays an important role in climate change negotiations and that it is part of the Indian culture and civilisation to preserve the environment and that he could be rest assured that India would play its due and responsible role at COP24,” Gokhale stated.

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi also met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss investment proposals in technology, farm and energy sectors in India. Mohammed Salman is also in Argentina to participate in the G-20 summit.