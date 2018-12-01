G20 Summit 2018: Modi’s 9-point action plan against economic offenders such as Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi

Among other things, PM Modi called for joint efforts by G-20 countries to form a mechanism that denies entry and safe havens to fugitive economic offenders.

G20 Summit 2018: In a bid to deal with economic offenders such as Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and others, Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday presented a detailed 9-point agenda calling for cooperation in legal processes and streamlining the repatriation of proceeds of crime.

“Cooperation in legal processes such as effective freezing of the proceeds of crime, early return of the offenders and efficient repatriation of the proceeds of crime should be enhanced and streamlined,” the 9-point agenda shared by PM Modi on his Twitter account read.

Striking at the root of economic malpractices for a better future. During the second session at G-20 Summit, which focused on international trade, financial and tax systems, I presented a 9-point programme on ways to take stringent action against fugitive economic offenders. pic.twitter.com/IsSryMrms8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 1, 2018



Among other things, India called for joint efforts by G-20 countries to form a mechanism that denies entry and safe havens to fugitive economic offenders. “Principles of United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC), United Nations Convention Against Transnational Organized Crime (UNOTC), especially related to ‘International Cooperation’ should be fully and effectively implemented,” said the report.

Also read: Reliance vs Reliance: This chart shows startling gap between Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani telcos

In the summit, PM Modi also laid out various tasks for FATF (Financial Action Task Force). “FATF should be tasked to formulate a standard definition of fugitive economic offenders. FATF should also develop a set of commonly agreed and standardized procedures related to identification, extradition and judicial proceedings for dealing with fugitive economic offenders to provide guidance and assistance to G-20 countries, subject to their domestic law,” said the release.

Calling upon heightened co-operation, PM Modi suggested that the G-20 forum should consider initiating work on locating properties of economic offenders who have tax debt in the country of their residence for its recovery. “Common platform should be set up for sharing experiences and best practices including successful cases of extradition, gaps in existing systems of extradition and legal assistance,” the Prime Minister said. Apart from legal cooperation, PM Modi said that a common platform should be set -up for sharing experiences and best practices including successful cases of extradition, gaps in existing systems of extradition and legal assistance.