G20 deliberates on key deliverables ahead of Finance Ministers’ meeting next month

Ahead of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBGs) meeting next month in Gandhinagar, the G20 Framework Working Group (FWG) meeting under the Indian G20 Presidency was held in Kochi on Tuesday and Wednesday to finalise key deliverables including on emerging financial risks and containing financial vulnerabilities and fighting inflation.

The FWG, co-chaired by chief economic adviser V Anantha Nageswaran, assessed macroeconomic impacts of food and energy insecurity and their implications for the global economy as well as the macroeconomic risks stemming from climate change and transition pathways.

“Deliberations were also held around the global economic outlook and the macroeconomic risks associated with financial globalization, fragmentation, and financial stability,” the finance ministry said in a statement.

The G20 members emphasised the importance of remaining vigilant to emerging financial risks and containing financial vulnerabilities, fighting inflation while striving to rebuild buffers and protecting the vulnerable through targeted measures as relevant to country circumstances.