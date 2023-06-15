scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
FE Digital Bharat Economy Conclave

G20 deliberates on key deliverables ahead of Finance Ministers’ meeting next month

The FWG, co-chaired by chief economic adviser V Anantha Nageswaran, assessed macroeconomic impacts of food and energy insecurity and their implications for the global economy as well as the macroeconomic risks stemming from climate change and transition pathways.

Written by FE Bureau
g20 summit, g20 meeting, g20 conclave, g20 finance ministers meet,
“Deliberations were also held around the global economic outlook and the macroeconomic risks associated with financial globalization, fragmentation, and financial stability,” the finance ministry said in a statement.

Ahead of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBGs) meeting next month in Gandhinagar, the G20 Framework Working Group (FWG) meeting under the Indian G20 Presidency was held in Kochi on Tuesday and Wednesday to finalise key deliverables including on emerging financial risks and containing financial vulnerabilities and fighting inflation.

The FWG, co-chaired by chief economic adviser V Anantha Nageswaran, assessed macroeconomic impacts of food and energy insecurity and their implications for the global economy as well as the macroeconomic risks stemming from climate change and transition pathways.

Also Read

“Deliberations were also held around the global economic outlook and the macroeconomic risks associated with financial globalization, fragmentation, and financial stability,” the finance ministry said in a statement.

Also Read

The G20 members emphasised the importance of remaining vigilant to emerging financial risks and containing financial vulnerabilities, fighting inflation while striving to rebuild buffers and protecting the vulnerable through targeted measures as relevant to country circumstances.

More Stories on
G20 summit

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 15-06-2023 at 02:45 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Most Read : Most Read News Stories ×
PHOTO GALLERYGold Rate TodayStock Market