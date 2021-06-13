  • MORE MARKET STATS

G-7 leaders agree to challenge China on economic practices

By: |
Updated: June 13, 2021 7:36 PM

US President Joe Biden had wanted to persuade fellow democratic leaders to present a more unified front to compete economically with Beijing and strongly call out China's "nonmarket policies and human rights abuses."

G 7 Joe Biden ChinaBritain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as U.S. President Joe Biden sits in a plenary session during G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain. (Reuters image)

Leaders from the Group of Seven wealthy democracies say they will work together to challenge China’s “non-market economic practices” and to call on Beijing to respect human rights in Xinjiang and Hong Kong.

US President Joe Biden had wanted to persuade fellow democratic leaders to present a more unified front to compete economically with Beijing and strongly call out China’s “nonmarket policies and human rights abuses.”

Related News

In the group’s communique published Sunday, the group said: “With regard to China, and competition in the global economy, we will continue to consult on collective approaches to challenging non-market policies and practices which undermine the fair and transparent operation of the global economy.”

The leaders also said they will promote their values by calling on China to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms in Xinjiang, where Beijing is accused of committing serious human rights abuses against the Uyghur minority, and in the semi-autonomous city of Hong Kong.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Joe Biden
  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. G-7 leaders agree to challenge China on economic practices
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Sharpening income inequalities telling story of ‘uneven’ economic recovery amid pandemic: Ex-RBI Governor Subbarao
2WTO convenes key meeting of trade ministers on July 15 on fisheries subsidies
3Tax Relief: GST cut for Covid-19 test kits, drugs; no waiver for vaccines as vaccination is free in govt sector