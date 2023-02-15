G-20 members stressed on need to increase climate finance to help farmers take up adaption measures: Agri secretary 

The G-20 members stressed on the need to increase climate finance to help farmers take up adaptation measures, agriculture secretary Manoj Ahuja said on Wednesday.

Addressing media on the concluding day of the G20 first Agriculture Deputies’ Meeting here, Ahuja said: “Climate finance was one of the issues which was discussed. The members felt that there was a need for an environment for increasing the climate financing in terms of financing farmers for adaptation measures.”

The member countries also suggested that farmers can be incentivised if they are adopting climate friendly farming or green agriculture. One of the ways was carbon credit, he said.

Also Read The food security imperative for G20

The G20 nations also shared their experience on impact of climate change in agriculture, he added.

The three-day event of the first G20 Agriculture Deputies Meeting of the Agriculture Working Group (AWG) concluded on Wednesday.

Also Read 21 more airports to be linked to Krishi Udan scheme

It deliberated on four key priority areas: food security and nutrition; sustainable agriculture with climate smart approach; inclusive agriculture value chain and food supply system; and digitisation of agriculture transformation. The secretary said the next meetings of the G20 agriculture working group will be held in Chandigarh, Varanasi and Hyderabad.

He also said that 10 more countries will be invited in future meetings on agriculture.