  • MORE MARKET STATS

FY22 outlook: Moody’s raises India growth forecast to 13.7%

By: |
February 26, 2021 4:15 AM

For the current fiscal, Moody’s revised up its prediction of a contraction in real GDP to 7% from 10.6%.

The agency also said the central government's fiscal deficit for FY21 and FY22 should be lower than projected (9.5% of GDP and 6.8%, respectively), supported by stronger revenue generation in the fourth quarter of this fiscal and higher nominal GDP growth in the next.The agency also said the central government's fiscal deficit for FY21 and FY22 should be lower than projected (9.5% of GDP and 6.8%, respectively), supported by stronger revenue generation in the fourth quarter of this fiscal and higher nominal GDP growth in the next.

Global rating agency Moody’s on Thursday sharply raised its India growth forecast for the next fiscal to 13.7% from 10.8% estimated earlier, citing growing confidence of the normalisation of economic activity with the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines.

For the current fiscal, Moody’s revised up its prediction of a contraction in real GDP to 7% from 10.6%.

Related News

The agency also said the central government’s fiscal deficit for FY21 and FY22 should be lower than projected (9.5% of GDP and 6.8%, respectively), supported by stronger revenue generation in the fourth quarter of this fiscal and higher nominal GDP growth in the next.

“Still, wide fiscal deficits combined with lower real and nominal GDP growth over the medium term will constrain the government’s ability to reduce its debt burden,” said Moody’s Investors Service associate managing director (sovereign risk) Gene Fang. Its debt level is expected to touch as high as 90% of nominal GDP in FY21, against 72% a year before.

Meanwhile, Icra principal economist Aditi Nayar forecast a 0.3% growth in the third quarter of the current fiscal. She projected a 7% contraction in real GDP in the current fiscal. However, real growth will rebound to 10.5% in the next fiscal, she said. There could be upside to her growth projection for FY22 if the government’s capital expenditure increases (the Centre has budgeted an impressive 26.2% rise in capex for the next fiscal from the revised estimate for FY21), Budget announcements are adopted well and vaccination drives are carried out swiftly.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. FY22 outlook Moodys raises India growth forecast to 13.7%
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Fuel taxes: Centre and states need to act jointly, says FM
2Budget tilted towards supporting growth; FY22 fiscal deficit target of 6.8% realistic: Moody’s
3Proposed ARC will not ‘jeopardise’ existing players: RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das