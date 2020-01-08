FY20 GDP forecast: Growth seen crashing to 11-year low of 5 per cent

The extent of the slide in economic growth was however evident from the NSO’s estimate that manufacturing growth will plunge to 2% in FY20 from 6.9% last fiscal.

Economic expansion will crawl to just 5% in FY20, the lowest since the global financial crisis of FY09, as a slowdown in investment and private consumption might linger through the second half of the fiscal, according to the first advance estimate released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Tuesday. Given that growth in the first and second quarters of this fiscal hit 5% and 4.5%, respectively, the 5% projection for the full year means the government believes the slowdown might be bottoming out soon, with the base effect turning favourable.

The extent of the slide in economic growth was however evident from the NSO’s estimate that manufacturing growth will plunge to 2% in FY20 from 6.9% last fiscal. Both fixed investments and private consumption are estimated to be declining sharply through FY20 (see chart).

High frequency data for October-November — including IIP, exports, credit growth etc — were less than encouraging, although there are some feeble signs of a pick-up in demand in December.

What could also haunt policymakers is the fact that nominal GDP is estimated to drop below the budgeted level (Rs 204.4 lakh crore against Rs 211 lakh crore) in FY20. This alone will widen the Centre’s fiscal deficit to 3.44% of GDP against the 3.34% target, while the sharp decline in revenue (tax and disinvestment) could add to the fiscal woes. The nominal GDP growth will collapse to 7.5% from 11% (upon revised base) required to meet the Budget target.

The government could, however, manage to avoid a big fiscal slippage through a massive expenditure compression. With tax revenue growth trailing the required rate by a wide margin, the Centre is all set to cut the annual budgetary expenditure for the current financial year by over Rs 2.2 lakh crore or 8% from the budget estimate (BE), the sharpest reduction since FY15, according to an FE analysis. This means the Centre’s ability to stimulate the economy through stepped-up spending will remain undermined in the second half of the fiscal. As such, hit by a revenue shortfall, states, too, are expected to trim capex (capex growth of 17 large states in April-October was just 1.4%, as per an FE analysis).

The 5% growth rate for FY20 also means India, which was the world’s fastest-growing major economy last year, will trail not just China but also other regional peers such as Vietnam and the Philippines, all of which are seen expanding close to 6% or above.

The government expects private consumption expenditure, a key driver of growth in recent years until rural distress bridled demand, to grow faster in the second half of the fiscal to touch 5.8% in FY20 (It had grown just 4.1% in the first half). However, investment climate is unlikely to turn the corner, with growth expected to even worsen to just 1% in the current fiscal (gross fixed capital formation rose at an average of 2.5% in H1). The damaging impact of net exports, too, is set to worsen this fiscal.

Analysts say although the slowdown bolsters the clamour for another round of rate cut by the monetary policy committee (MPC) in its next meeting in February, much will hinge on the government’s fiscal position announced in the upcoming Budget.

On the supply side, manufacturing growth is estimated to collapse to just 2% in FY20, the lowest in the current GDP series and compared with 6.9% a year before. Growth in construction, hit hard in the aftermath of demonetisation, will plunge to 3.2% from 8.7% a year before.

Sunil Sinha, principal economist with India Ratings, said excluding government expenditure (public administration, defence services, etc), the services sector growth is forecast at just 6.1% for FY20, against 7.2% a year before. The sharp slowdown in two of the employment-intensive sectors – manufacturing and construction – remains a cause for concern.

At 2.8%, agriculture growth in FY20 will remain just a tad shy of last year’s level of 2.9%. Mining growth will improve only a tad to 1.5% while trade, hotels, transportation and communication services witness a slowdown to 5.9% against 6.9% last fiscal. Financial services, real estate and professional services, hit by the crisis in the shadow-banking sector and still-elevated levels of bad loans with the banking system, will see growth slipping to 6.4% in FY20, against 6.4% a year earlier.

Consequently, growth in gross value added (GVA) will decline to 4.9% in FY20, against 6.6% in the previous year. Aditi Nayar, principal economist at ICRA, said: “The pickup displayed by various lead indicators in November-December 2019 is encouraging, and portends a modest improvement in economic growth in H2 FY2020. Moreover, the y-o-y rise in rabi sowing amid healthy groundwater and reservoir levels, bodes well for agricultural growth and rural sentiment, particularly in the ongoing quarter.” However, a potential spending cut will remain a key risk to the pace of economic growth, she added.