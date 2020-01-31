FY19 growth was not even as much as it was reported earlier; revised data paints a different picture

The low GDP growth of the previous year may improve the base effect that can push the current fiscal’s GDP growth figures.

India’s prolonged slowdown appears to be deeper than anticipated as the country’s growth has been sharply revised down by 0.7 percentage points. According to the earlier estimates, the GDP growth rate in the previous year was 6.8 per cent, which was already at a five-year low. Now, the GDP growth of the last fiscal year has been further lowered to a mere 6.1 per cent, according to the First Revised Estimates of National Income, Consumption Expenditure, Saving and Capital Formation, 2018-19. On the contrast, the low GDP growth of the previous year may improve the base effect that can push the current fiscal’s GDP growth figures.

Going by the revised estimates, the GDP growth rate for FY18 also stood 7 per cent, which was recorded at 7.2 per cent. This is the second revised estimate for this year. Earlier this month, the government had released the estimates that pegged the current year’s GDP growth at 5 per cent.

Also Read: Real opportunity lies in low-carbon economy; here’s why rapid, radical changes needed globally

(To be updated…)