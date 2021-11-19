Future of agriculture depends on the impact on production, procurement & prices: M S Swaminathan

I am happy with the announcement today. I emphasize that C2+50 per cent is the core of the reports of the National Commission on Farmers: Swaminathan
Eminent farm scientist M S Swaminathan on Friday expressed happiness over the Centre announcing its decision to repeal the farm laws and said that the future of agriculture depends on the impact on production, procurement and prices.
“I am happy with the announcement today. I emphasize that C2+50 per cent is the core of the reports of the National Commission on Farmers”, Swaminathan, the father of green revolution in the country, said. The Comprehensive cost (cost C2) includes imputed costs of family labour and rent of owned land, as also the imputed interest on owned capital. The National Commission on Farmers has recommended a 50 per cent margin over C2, which is also the demand of the farmers. “The future of agriculture depends on the impact we can make on production, procurement and prices. These should be attended to concurrently”, he said in a press release.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday while addressing the country, announced the government’s decision to repeal the three farm laws, which were at the centre of protests by farmers for the last one year.
Do you know What is India expected to grow 10 pc during current fiscal: NCAER Director General Poonam Gupt,FinMin releases Rs 9,871 cr grant to 17 state, Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.