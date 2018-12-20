Fund-raising: Govt to ask for interim dividend from RBI

The government will seek an interim dividend from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) this fiscal, economic affairs secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said on Wednesday.

An expert committee on the Economic Capital Framework (ECF) that governs the central bank’s surplus transfer to the government, has almost been finalised, Garg added. “Hopefully soon, it (the ECF composition) will be announced,” he said on the sidelines of an event here.

The finance ministry has asserted that the Centre will meet its fiscal deficit target of 3.3% of GDP for FY19, despite a shortfall in GST collection and an expected boost to spending ahead of 2019 polls. An interim dividend will come in handy in such a situation.

Asked if the government will make an additional capital infusion into public-sector banks, Garg said, “Yes…wait for supplementary demand for grants expected tomorrow.”

The ECF has been a sore point between the government and the central bank in recent months. Consequently, the RBI’s central board earlier this month decided to set up a committee to examine the ECF.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in August announced the transfer of `50,000 crore to the Centre from its 2017-18 (July-June) surplus. Given that the amount included `10,000 crore transferred in March as an interim measure to aid the Centre’s effort to contain the FY18 fiscal deficit, the Centre will have only `40,000 crore available for FY19, against the finance ministry’s estimate of `45,000 crore.

The Centre’s FY19 receipts includes `54,817 crore as ‘dividend/surplus from RBI, public sector banks and financial institutions’.

As for capital infusion into PSBs, the government had issued recapitalisation bonds worth `80,000 crore last fiscal and plans to issue another `65,000 crore in FY19. Already, it had issued securities worth around `23,000 crore so far this fiscal to a clutch of PSBs. The next round of capital infusion is expected to take place within the next fortnight.