From washing machines to air travel, 19 items set to get costlier; customs duty hiked to curb imports

The government has announced import curbs to rein in current account deficit (CAD) by hiking customs duty on 19 items including washing machine and jet fuel.

By: | Published: September 26, 2018 7:23 PM
The government has announced import curbs to rein in current account deficit (CAD) by hiking customs duty on 19 items including washing machine and jet fuel. The government has taken the decision to control the widening CAD on account of depreciating rupee and rising crude oil prices. As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data, India’s CAD in the first quarter of FY18-19 widened to 2.4% of the GDP.

The decision to hike import duty comes after the crucial economic review meeting last week, in which the government had said that immediate steps were needed to control CAD.

Details awaited…

