Rise of the machines! From just 70 a few years ago to over 16,000 robots at work now; is your job in danger?

Automation is killing jobs: the fear is not just in India but around the world. In the fourth industrial world, as fears of robots taking over humans’ jobs loom large, a research report said that the use of robots in India increased from just 70 in 2000 to a whopping 16,000 in 2016. “The operational stock of industrial robots have shown some tremendous increase from just 70 in 2000 to 16,026 in 2016,” a research report authored by Sunil Mani, Centre for Development Studies said.

“Manufacturing sector accounts for the lion’s share of delivered robots,” the research report said. However, within the manufacturing industry, much of the robot installations are in four industries, namely automotive, electrical and

electronics, metal, chemical, rubber and plastics. Moreover, as compared with other countries, the density of robots is one of the lowest in India.

Analysis of the data shows that, although the density of robots has increased its usage is restricted to one or two manufacturing industries- the automotive industry being the most important user. “Within the automotive industry, the use of industrial robots is concentrated in tasks, which are historically speaking less labour intensive,” the researcher noted.

However, the trend in other countries is different as some of the economies are fast adopting Artifical Intelligence and Internet of Things (IoT). According to GlobeData, manufacturers in Malaysia are becoming early adopters of technologies that will lead to the 4th industrial revolution.

According to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM), manufacturing sector employed more than one million people in 2016. But now, Malaysia is gearing up to launch the national policy by mid-2018. It focuses on the convergence of operational technology– hardware and software that monitor and control physical equipment and processes integrate with traditional IT systems.