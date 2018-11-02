From loans in just 59 minutes to rebate in interest rates, PM Modi announces 12 steps for MSME revival

Highlighting the importance of medium, small and micro enterprises (MSMEs), Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that they are the identity of the Indian economy -- whether it is sarees of Banaras (Varanasi) or locks of Aligarh.

PM Narendra Modi said that the government has taken 12 steps to revive the MSME sectorsPM Narendra Modi said that the government has taken 12 steps to revive the MSME sectors. (Image: ANI)

Highlighting the importance of medium, small and micro enterprises (MSMEs), Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that they are the identity of the Indian economy — whether it is sarees of Banaras (Varanasi) or locks of Aligarh. “If agriculture is the backbone of the economy, MSMEs are giant steps taken to help the economy grow,” the prime minister said at the MSME Support and Outreach Program’ in Delhi.

He said that the government has taken 12 steps to revive the MSME sectors. “12 major decisions have been taken by central govt for MSME sector are proof that when after breaking silos, collective initiatives are taken, collective responsibilities are fulfilled, and collective decisions are taken,” Modi said.

Here’s what PM Modi said:

1. 59-minutes loan

He said the first step taken by the government was to launch the 59-minute loan sanction portal, which will allow easy and quick credit up to Rs 1 lakh to small businesses.

2. Rebate in interest rate

The prime minister said that the GST-registered MSMEs will get a 2% rebate on the incremental loan of up to Rs 1 crore. The interest subvention on pre and post shipment credit for exports by MSMEs will be increased from 3% to 5%.

3. Cash flow certainty

It is now mandatory for companies with a turnover of more than Rs 500 crore to join Trade Receivables e- Discounting System (TReDS) so that MSMEs doesn’t face trouble in cash flow, PM Modi said.

