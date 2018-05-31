From 2 mobile factories in 2014 to 120 now: PM Modi says NDA has created jobs

Narendra Modi said that mobile phone factories increased from just 2 to 120 in last four years. (Image: narendramodi.in)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the Make in India push gave a push to mobile phone factories in India, which subsequently helped in more job creation. Speaking during the launch of Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Baghpat on Sunday, Narendra Modi said that mobile phone factories increased from just 2 to 120 in last four years — many of which have opened in Delhi-NCR providing more job opportunities.

In last two years, these companies have begun manufacturing cellphones, the Prime Minister said, adding that the infrastructure creation does not differentiate on the basis caste, creed, religion and economic status. The government in September said that 95 mobile phone factories have been opened in India, of which, 32 have been opened in Noida and Greater Noida.

The Indian Cellular Association forecast that by 2020, India will have about 1,500 mobile phone and ecosystem plant. India is now the second largest mobile phone producer in the world after China, the ICA said. Latest data collected by IHS market research firm show that annual production of mobile phones in India increased from 3 million units in 2014 to 11 million units in 2017. In 2017, India replaced Vietnam to become the second largest producer of mobile phones.

With the rise in mobile phone production, imports of the devices in the country also reduced to less than half in 2017-18, PTI reported in April this year. A fast-track Task Force, a body under Ministry of Electronics and IT, has set target to achieve around 500 million mobile phone production in India by 2019, with value estimated to be around $46 billion, the news agency reported. The target is also to create $8 billion component manufacturing as result of growth in mobile phone production and create 1.5 million direct and indirect jobs by 2019.