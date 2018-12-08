Fresh talent! Krishnamurthy Subramanian is the new Chief Economic Adviser in Finance Ministry

By: | Published: December 8, 2018 5:49 AM

Subramanian comes at a critical time when the interim Budget is less than two months.

Krishnamurthy Subramanian, an associate professor of finance at the Hyderabad-based Indian School of Business (ISB), will be the next chief economic adviser (CEA) in the finance ministry.

Subramanian, who is also the executive director with the Centre For Analytical Finance at ISB, will fill the position lying vacant since Arvind Subramanian quit in late July. He is appointed for a period of three years or until further orders, whichever is earlier, according to an official statement on Friday. A PhD in financial economics from the Booth School of Business, University of Chicago, and an alumnus of IIM Calcutta as well as IIT Kanpur, Subramanian is an expert in banking, corporate governance and economic policy.

He was a member of the expert panel on corporate governance headed by Uday Kotak and the PJ Nayak committee on governance of bank boards.

Subramanian comes at a critical time when the interim Budget is less than two months away and a poll-bound government is seeking to balance populism with the imperative to keep fiscal deficit from breaching the target.

The stressed asset crisis continues to plague state-run banks and there has been a flare-up of tension between the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the finance ministry on a range of contentious issues, including governance structure at the central bank, its surplus transfer to the government and capital adequacy norms for banks, especially the weak ones. Non-bank lenders–who drove lending in the past two years–are facing a liquidity crunch and 11 of the 21 state-run banks are officially stressed. While meaningful private investments are still elusive, private consumption, which was holding up the economic growth in recent years, is faltering. The rupee is still ruling at close to 71 to a dollar, oil prices remain sticky despite recent softening and foreign portfolio investors have turned net sellers in equities in 2018.

Interestingly, the tension between the central bank and the finance ministry came out in the open in October after a scathing speech on the independence of central banks by RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya, with whom Subramanian has produced some research paper on subjects, including bankruptcy codes and innovation.

Subramanian also serves as a member of Sebi’s standing committees on alternative investment policy, primary markets, secondary markets and research.

The last CEA, Arvind Subramanian, had infused new vitality to the economic surveys and recommended many crucial policy prescriptions on issues ranging from the goods and services tax to garments. He had to cut short his tenure in July to “return to a life of researching, writing, teaching, and reflecting”, after having served around four years in that position.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Fresh talent! Krishnamurthy Subramanian is the new Chief Economic Adviser in Finance Ministry
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition