Fresh global campaign to promote farm products with GI tag

He said that exports of dispatch of samples of GI-tagged Nanjangud Banana from Karnataka to Lulu Group, UAE was also facilitated to enhance exports.

The government is set to give a renewed thrust to use of geographical indications (GI) tag for promotion of unique agricultural products with high commercial potential in the global markets. With this intent, it will organise a series of global buyer-seller meetings abroad for export promotion over the next few weeks.

Darjeeling Tea and Basmati Rice are the two most popular GI-tagged agricultural products of India, which have already created a niche global market. However, officials said, there are many more GI-tagged products from various states whose exports potential could be harnessed.

As on date, there are 417 registered GI products and of these, around 150 GI-tagged products are agricultural and food products and out of which more than 100 registered GI products fall under the category of scheduled agricultural products (cereals, fresh fruits and vegetables, processed products, etc).

In the last one year, the Agricultural and Processed Food Export Development Authority (Apeda) has facilitated exports of GI-registered products such as Kala Namak Rice, Naga Mircha, Assam Kaji Nemu, Bangalore Rose Onion, Nagpur Oranges, GI varieties of Mangoes, Shahi Litchi, Bhalia wheat, Madurai Malli, BardhamanMihidana and Sitabhog, Dahanu Gholvad Sapota, Jalgaon Banana, Vazhakulam Pineapple, Marayoor Jaggery, etc.

Notable shipments of GI products in 2021 included export of Naga Mircha (king chilli) from Nagaland to the United Kingdom, Black Rice from Manipur and Assam to the UK, Assam Lemon to the UK and Italy.

“We organised in-store promotional programmes in importing countries in association with foreign retailers such as Al-Zajira Group of Bahrain and Family Food Center of Doha, Qatar,” M Angamuthu, chairman, Apeda told FE.

Besides three GI varieties of Mango (Fazli, Khirsapati, and Laxmanbhog) from West Bengal and one GI variety of mango (Zardalu) from Bihar were exported to Bahrain and Qatar. A sample shipment of Joynagar Moa, a sweetmeat delicacy from South 24 Pargana district of West Bengal, was sent via Kolkata airport to Bahrain.

For the first time, GI-tagged products from Bihar, the first shipment of GI-tagged Shahi Litchi, was exported from Muzaffarpur district of Bihar to London in 2021. The year also witnessed the export of GI-tagged Banaganapalle Mango from Andhra Pradesh to South Korea. A consignment of GI-tagged Malihabadi Dusseheri Mango was exported from Lucknow to the UK and UAE last year.

To promote the unique GI products from the North Eastern region such as Manipur Black Rice (Chak-Hao), Manipur Kachai Lemon, Mizo Chilli, Arunachal Orange, Meghalaya Khasi Mandarin, Assam Kaji Nemu, Karbi Anglong Ginger, Joha Rice, and Tripura Queen Pineapple, Centre through Apeda has been organising buyer-seller meets, conducting awareness and capacity building workshops.

According to Apeda assessment, GI products with export potential include Sangli raisins, Nagpur Orange, Dahanu Gholvad Chikoo, Marathwada Kesar Mango, Jalgaon Banana from Maharashtra, Kandhamal Turmeric from Odisha and Bangalore Rose Onion from Karnataka, Allahabad Surkha Guava, Kalanamak Rice from Uttar Pradesh, Madurai Malli from Tamil Nadu, etc.