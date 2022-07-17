Freebie culture dangerous: PM Modi comes down heavily on Opposition

Coming down heavily on the opposition for its freebie culture (revari culture), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said this is dangerous for the country’s development. “Attempts are being made to bring in this culture in our country where votes are sought by promising freebies. This culture is dangerous for our country’s development. People should be careful of this as proponents of this culture will never build any new expressway, a new airport, or defence corridor for you. They feel they can buy your votes by promising freebies. We should come together to defeat this thought and remove this freebies culture from the polity of our country,” he said, speaking after inaugurating the Rs 14,850-crore Bundelkhand Expressway in Jalaun.

The 296-km long, four-lane access-controlled expressway from Chitrakoot to Etawah, which would connect seven districts of the state -– Chitrakoot, Banda, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Auraiya, and Etawah — will cater to the parched and economically backward Bundelkhand region and will directly connect the region to the national capital through the Agra-Lucknow Expressway and Yamuna Expressway.

“With this expressway, there will be an industrial boom in the region,” the PM said, adding that the BJP government does not restrict development to cities alone. “The Modi and Yogi governments will take development not just to cities but to villages,” he said, adding that his government has been worked on bringing social justice through inclusive development.

The foundation stone for the project had been laid in February 2020. The expressway was completed eight months ahead of its deadline.