Free electricity: Kejriwal govt takes a giant step towards equitable growth

Free electricity scheme of Delhi govt: 50% subsidy on consumption of electricity between 200 to 400 units will continue.

By ND Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal last week rolled out a free lifeline electricity scheme, under which, households using up to 200 units of electricity in a month in the national capital will not have to pay the electricity bill. The users consuming electricity above 200 units but less than 400 units in a month will continue to get 50% subsidy on their bills. This scheme is likely to benefit about one-third of electricity consumers during the summers and more than two-thirds of consumers during winters.

In his first election campaign, Arvind Kejriwal had famously asked: “Should poor people not drink water just because they can’t afford to pay the water bill?” Now, parallels can be drawn for electricity which has come to define much of urban civilization as we know it.

India is on the verge of becoming a power surplus nation and yet households remain without electricity. During my travels across the country, I observed that families still continue to live in darkness because they cannot afford to pay the monthly electricity bill. Fixed monthly charges further aggravate their problems.

In the modern world, access to electricity is the gateway to prosperity. It is not the end result but rather the means to achieve anything. From the basic comfort of an electric fan needed for a good sleep to using a computer which provides basic employability skills, access to electricity is all the more important.

The free lifeline electricity scheme essentially addresses power requirements of the least privileged section of the society in Delhi. Under Article 21 of the Constitution, Right to Life means the right to lead a meaningful, complete and dignified life. In today’s e,ra one can not even think of a dignified life without access to electricity and therefore providing free electricity for most essential services like a tube light and electric fan becomes a duty of any welfare state. Access to electricity is a defining element in determining one’s prospects, therefore, this scheme would go miles in filling the gap between the haves and have not.

Kejriwal government has made a name for itself with impactful policies such as subsidised quality education, affordable healthcare and subsidised water among other things. Many critics of this approach, which has been dubbed as handing out freebies, were silenced when the Delhi government presented its fourth budget of Rs 60,000 crore this year. It’s almost twice the budget presented by it for 2014-15. The collection from indirect tax has been at the center of this achievement as the Kejirwal government did not introduce a new tax.

With the free lifeline electricity scheme, Delhi government has initiated another pro-people welfare scheme. In my view, the scheme will benefit the government and people in three ways:

1. It will unburden the lowest strata of the society and expand the scope of avenues available to them. Families would be relieved of the financial and mental stress which prevents them from turning on the fans despite the high temperature during the summer. This would positively affect the overall comfort equation of the family and trigger a positive socio-cultural development.

2. The savings from the electricity bill will result in increased disposable incomes in their hands. It will give these family an opportunity to spend this money on nutrition, education and other things. With another basic necessity taken care of by the state, people will be free to pursue their aspirations.

3. It will also help to reduce the unnecessary electricity consumption as the users consuming above 200 units in a month will be encouraged to cut down unnecessary consumption to avail the benefits of the free electricity scheme which is capped at 200 units a month. We have experienced the same thing with water consumption in Delhi, as usage linked incentive scheme launched by the Aam Aadmi Party government helped in keeping the per capita water usage in Delhi below 50 gallons a day.

The scheme will result in optimal utilisation of electricity in the target group as they will try to keep it below the ceiling of 200 units. This will also serve as an experiment for launching other usage linked incentive schemes by the state. With the availability of free electricity, neighborhoods will also be better lit which would mean a safer environment for women and children.

This will result in improvement in the standard of living for all residents of Delhi while maintaining affordability. With the lauch of this scheme, Delhi is providing the same amount of electricity for free which costs Rs 1,400 in Mumbai, Rs 910 in Gurgaon and Rs 1,310 in Noida. The free lifeline electricity scheme will herald an era of holistic and sustainable development in Delhi.

(The author is a Rajya Sabha member from Aam Aadmi Party, representing Delhi.)