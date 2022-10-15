Fourth month of decline: WPI inflation hits 18-month low at 10.7%

Inflation based on the wholesale price index (WPI) dropped to an 18-month low of 10.7% in September on a broad-based decline in price pressure across food, fuel and manufactured products segments. This could provide some comfort to the government and the Reserve Bank of India amid persisting uncertainty over when will the consumer price inflation bottom out.

Nevertheless, the moderation in the WPI inflation and the expectation of it easing further are unlikely to dissuade the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) from another round of rate hike in December. Retail inflation, which the RBI is mandated to target, had scaled a five-month peak of 7.41% during September, driven by a sharp rise in “food & beverages” inflation, even as core inflation remained sticky.

WPI inflation has dropped steeply by close to six percentage points in the past four months from an over 30-year high of 16.63% in May, showed the data released by the industry ministry on Friday.

With the base effect remaining favourable and global commodity prices easing amid slowdown concerns, WPI inflation will likely moderate to single-digit in October and further narrow a gap with retail inflation.

In fact, the gap between the WPI inflation and retail inflation dropped to 3.29% in September, against 5.41% in the previous month and this fiscal’s peak of 9.59% in May.

The narrowing gap suggests the pass-through of elevated input costs to finished product prices is probably nearing completion. The spill-over from wholesale to the retail level could be limited.

Pertinently, while the base for the computation of WPI inflation remains high, for retail inflation it will be unfavourable.

Moreover, there are significant upside risks to inflation. The Opec+ has decided to cut oil output from November to shore up energy prices and the rupee has sharply depreciated from a year ago, making imports more expensive. The median inflation perception of households increased 90 basis points since July 2022 to 10.2% in September, while it rose 50 basis points each for three-months and one-year ahead, showed the RBI’s Inflation Expectations Survey of Households.

The WPI data showed core inflation hit a 19-month trough of 7% in September, having eased for a fourth straight month; it stood at 7.9% in the previous month.

While seven of the 21 sub-sectors (accounting for 29% weightage in the WPI basket) of the core segment posted a month-on-month decline in September 2022, as many as 13 sub-sectors (accounting for 39% weightage) witnessed a lower year-on-year print, compared with the previous month, according to Icra.

Price pressure in the critical food segment (both primary articles and manufactured items) dropped to a ten-month low of 8.1% from 9.9% in the previous month. Primary food articles inflation still remained elevated at 11.03% in September, although it eased from 12.37% in the previous month. This was driven by elevated inflation in vegetables (39.66%), wheat (16.09%) and cereals (11.91%). Potato inflation hit 49.79%.

Inflation in crude petroleum and natural gas eased from the August level of 59.84% but it still remained high at 44.72% in September. Price pressure in the LPG, petrol and high speed diesel (HSD) segments dropped only marginally to 32.61% from 33.67%.

Inflation in the manufactured products category, which has a 64.23% weightage in the WPI, eased to 6.34% from 7.51% in the previous month, largely reflecting the easing of global prices of commodities like basic metals, rubber and plastic products and manufactured food products.