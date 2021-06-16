Fourfold increase in Centre’s grant to TN under Jal Jeevan Mission

Shekhawat has written to the Tamil Nadu chief minister, urging him to accelerate the pace of the work.

The Union government has increased the central grant to Tamil Nadu under the Jal Jeevan Mission fourfold to Rs 3,691.21 crore in 2021-22 from Rs 921.99 crore in the previous year. The National Jal Jeevan Mission has released Rs 614.35 crore to the state as the first tranche, said a release by the ministry of Jal Shakti.

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, while approving the fourfold increase, has assured full assistance to the state to provide tap water supply to every rural home by 2024.

Of the 1.26 crore households in Tamil Nadu, 40.36 lakh (31.80%) have been provided tap water connections. On August 15, 2019, when the Jal Jeevan Mission was launched, only 21.65 lakh (17.06%) households had tap water supply. In 22 months, 18.70 lakh (14.74%) households have been provided connections, according to the release.

There are still 86.53 lakh households without tap water supply. With the current pace of 16.13 lakh households in 2020-21, to reach the target by 2024, the state needs to increase its pace by 179%, it said.

The state government is yet to present its Annual Action Plan for 2021-22 to ensure tap water supply to every rural household. The National Jal Jeevan Mission has asked the state to finalise and present the plan at the earliest, the statement said.

Shekhawat has written to the Tamil Nadu chief minister, urging him to accelerate the pace of the work.

In 2020-21, Tamil Nadu could draw only Rs 544.51 crore of the Centre’s grant of Rs 921.99 crore. This year, with the four-fold increase in allocation, the unspent balance of Rs 377.48 crore, the shortfall of Rs 290.79 crore in the state’s matching share in 2020-21, and the state’s matching share this year, Tamil Nadu has an assured availability of Rs 8,428.17 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission for water supply work, the release said.