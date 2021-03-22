  • MORE MARKET STATS

Four states seek Rs 16,467 cr special financial package from centre

March 22, 2021 3:11 PM

moneyThe Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, has received requests from Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Manipur and Nagaland for the special financial packages, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur said in a written reply.

The Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, has received requests from Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Manipur and Nagaland for the special financial packages, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur said in a written reply. Andhra Pradesh has sought release of Rs 700 crore under the Special Development Package for backward areas of the state, he said.

“The state government of Goa has sought a diamond jubilee year package amounting to Rs 500 crore for celebration of liberation from Portuguese rule. The state government of Manipur has sought a special economic package amounting to Rs 14,567 crore including various sectors of economy,” he said.

Nagaland has sought a special assistance package amounting to Rs 700 crore covering various sectors of economy, he added.

Following the scheme guidelines, he said, the union government examines requests of the state governments and transfers resources to States as grants-in-aid subject to availability resources within gross budgetary support.

The release of funds to the state of Andhra Pradesh under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 is based on recommendations of the NITI Aayog subject to availability of resources with the union government within gross budgetary support, he said.

