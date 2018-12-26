Former RBI Governor Bimal Jalan to head expert panel on Economic Capital Framework

By: | Published: December 26, 2018 8:42 PM

More than a month after its board decided to constitute an expert panel to decide on appropriate size of RBI's reserves, the central bank Wednesday constituted a six-member committee headed by former Governor Bimal Jalan with former secretary Rakesh Mohan as the vice chair.

Bimal Jalan, Former RBI Governor bimal jalan, economic capital framework, Subhash Chandra GargThe panel will include Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg and RBI Deputy Governor N S Vishwanathan, the RBI said in a statement.

More than a month after its board decided to constitute an expert panel to decide on appropriate size of RBI’s reserves, the central bank Wednesday constituted a six-member committee headed by former Governor Bimal Jalan with former secretary Rakesh Mohan as the vice chair. The panel will include Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg and RBI Deputy Governor N S Vishwanathan, the RBI said in a statement.

Also read| After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing

Bharat Doshi and Sudhir Mankad who are members of the central board of the RBI, will be other two members of the expert committee on Economic Capital Framework.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Former RBI Governor Bimal Jalan to head expert panel on Economic Capital Framework
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition