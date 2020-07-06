‘Forget initial loss by banning Chinese products, look at long-term gain’, says Sajjan Jindal to industry

Sajjan Jindal said that the industry cannot keep making money by buying cheaper Chinese raw materials while the Indian soldiers are getting killed at the LAC by China.

As nationwide rage against Chinese products peaks in India, Chairman and MD of JSW Group, Sajjan Jindal urged the industry to unite and stop exports and imports with China. Sajjan Jindal said that the industry cannot keep making money by buying cheaper Chinese raw materials while the Indian soldiers are getting killed at the LAC by China. To prove that the industry stands with government and soldiers, the industry needs to support them in the fight against China, he added in a tweet. While Indian businesses save a significant amount of money by buying cheap products from the dragon, Sajjan Jindal highlighted that the move to boycott Chinese products will initially make businesses expensive, but in the long run, it will be beneficial for the country.

He further said that the ongoing economic crisis is an opportunity to come together and push for a stronger self-reliant India and urged other industry players to support domestic producers in achieving quality and scale. While many industrialists are upset as their businesses with China is important to maintain healthy margins and continuity, the JSW Group-owner underlined that this situation has come because of the blind complacency in accepting cheaper imports from China rather than developing them in India.

Meanwhile, Parth Jindal, MD, JSW Cement, had said that the JSW Group has a net annual import of $400 million from China, which will be brought down to zero in the next 24 months. He also said that the unprovoked attack by the Chinese on Indian soil, on our brave jawaans has been a huge wakeup call and a clarion call for action. Apart from the JSW Group, CAIT and many MSME firms have also raised their voices against Chinese products. While private bodies have stepped up to avoid the products from China, various state governments have cancelled the already signed projects with the Chinese firms.