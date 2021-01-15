  • MORE MARKET STATS

Forex reserves up by USD 758 mn to lifetime high of USD 586.082 bn

By: |
January 15, 2021 6:23 PM

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

In the previous week ended January 1, the reserves had increased by USD 4.483 billion to USD 585.324 billion.In the previous week ended January 1, the reserves had increased by USD 4.483 billion to USD 585.324 billion.

The country’s foreign exchange reserves rose by USD 758 million to reach a record high of USD 586.082 billion in the week ended January 8, RBI data showed on Friday.

In the previous week ended January 1, the reserves had increased by USD 4.483 billion to USD 585.324 billion.

Related News

In the reporting week, foreign currency assets (FCAs), a major component of the overall reserves, rose by USD 150 million to USD 541.791 billion.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

The gold reserves climbed by USD 568 million to USD 37.594 billion, weekly data by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed.

After remaining unchanged during the last week, the special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) increased by USD 5 million to USD 1.515 billion.

The country’s reserve position with the IMF rose by USD 35 million to USD 5.181 billion in the week, as per the data.

Do you know What is Positive GDP growth seen in Q3, need to fight inflation: RB, Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Forex reserves up by USD 758 mn to lifetime high of USD 586.082 bn
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Tamil Nadu 11th state to implement ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ reform: FinMin
2India took ‘very decisive’ steps to deal with coronavirus pandemic: IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva
3Indian economy ‘weak’, credit growth bottoming out, says BofA Securities report