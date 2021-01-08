  • MORE MARKET STATS

Forex reserves swell by $4.483 billion to record $585.324 billion

By: |
January 8, 2021 6:31 PM

In the previous week ended December 25, the reserves had declined by USD 290 million to USD 580.841 billion.

FCAs climbed by USD 4.168 billion to USD 541.642 billion, weekly data by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed.FCAs climbed by USD 4.168 billion to USD 541.642 billion, weekly data by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed.

The country’s foreign exchange reserves surged by USD 4.483 billion to touch a record high of USD 585.324 billion in the week ended January 1, RBI data showed on Friday.

In the previous week ended December 25, the reserves had declined by USD 290 million to USD 580.841 billion.

Related News

In the reporting week, the increase in reserves was on account of a rise in foreign currency assets (FCAs), a major component of the overall reserves.

FCAs climbed by USD 4.168 billion to USD 541.642 billion, weekly data by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves rose by USD 315 million to USD 37.026 billion in the week ended January 1, as per the data.

The special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) remained unchanged at USD 1.510 billion.

The country’s reserve position with the IMF stood at USD 5.145 billion, same as the previous week.

Do you know What is Positive GDP growth seen in Q3, need to fight inflation: RB, Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Forex reserves swell by $4.483 billion to record $585.324 billion
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1GDP estimates: Industries showing signs of recovery, says Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar
2New GST return filing system: How ‘Quarterly Return Monthly Payment’ scheme helps small taxpayers
3Indian economy to rebound with 8.9% growth in FY22