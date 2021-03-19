  • MORE MARKET STATS

Forex reserves rise by USD 1.739 bn to USD 582.037 billion

By: |
March 19, 2021 6:16 PM

In the previous week ended March 5, the reserves had declined by USD 4.255 billion to USD 580.299 billion. The reserves had touched a record high of USD 590.185 billion in the week ended January 29, 2021.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

The country’s foreign exchange reserves increased by USD 1.739 billion to USD 582.037 billion in the week ended on March 12, the RBI data showed.

In the previous week ended March 5, the reserves had declined by USD 4.255 billion to USD 580.299 billion. The reserves had touched a record high of USD 590.185 billion in the week ended January 29, 2021.

Related News

In the reporting week ended March 12, the rise in reserves was on account of an increase in foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves. FCA rose by USD 1.409 billion to USD 541.022 billion, Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) weekly data showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

After declining in the last week, the gold reserves increased by USD 336 million to USD 34.551 billion in the report week.

The special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) fell by USD 4 million to USD 1.501 billion in the reporting week. The country’s reserve position with the IMF declined by USD 2 million to USD 4.963 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Forex reserves rise by USD 1.739 bn to USD 582.037 billion
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1India needs to grow at 10.5-11 pc in next fiscal: Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar
2Retail inflation for farm, rural workers up in February
3India’s economy may grow at 12% in 2021: Moody’s Analytics