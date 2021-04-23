Forex reserves jump USD 1.193 billion to USD 582.406 billion

In the week ended April 16, 2021, the increase in reserves was mainly due to a rise in foreign currency assets (FCAs), a major component of the overall reserves.
The special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) increased by USD 6 million to USD 1.498 billion.
The country’s foreign exchange reserves rose by USD 1.193 billion to reach USD 582.406 billion in the week ended April 16, RBI data showed on Friday.
In the previous week ended April 9, the forex kitty had surged by USD 4.344 billion to USD 581.213 billion. The reserves had touched a lifetime high of USD 590.185 billion in the week ended January 29, 2021.