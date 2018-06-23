Forex reserves fall by $3.03 bn to $410.070 billion

FCAs are maintained in major currencies like US dollar, euro, pound sterling and Japanese yen.

India’s foreign exchange reserves fell by $3.03 billion to $410.070 billion as on June 15, data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) show. Foreign currency assets, which form a key component of reserves, fell by $3.05 billion from the previous week to $385.333 billion. FCAs are maintained in major currencies like US dollar, euro, pound sterling and Japanese yen.

Movement in the FCA occurs mainly on account of purchase and sale of foreign exchange by the RBI, income arising out of the deployment of foreign exchange reserves, external aid receipts of the government and revaluation of assets.

Gold reserves rose by $38.9 million to $21.228 billion. Special drawing rights (SDR) from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) fell by $8.7 million from the previous week to $1.491 billion. SDR is an international reserve asset created by the IMF and allocated to its members in proportion to their quota at the IMF. The reserve position in the IMF fell by $11.7 million to $2.017 billion.