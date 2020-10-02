Forex reserves drop USD 3.017 bn to USD 542.021 bn

During the reporting week, the decline in the forex kitty was mainly due to a fall in foreign currency assets (FCAs), a major component of the overall reserves.
In the week ended September 18, the reserves had increased by USD 3.378 billion to a record USD 545.038 billion.
After touching a lifetime high in the previous week, the country’s foreign exchange reserves declined by USD 3.017 billion to USD 542.021 billion in the week ended September 25, RBI data showed on Friday.
