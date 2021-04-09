Forex reserves drop by USD 2.415 billion to USD 576.869 billion

In the previous week ended March 26, the reserves had decreased by USD 2.986 billion to USD 579.285 billion. The forex kitty had touched a record high of USD 590.185 billion in the week ended January 29, 2021.
FCA declined by USD 1.515 billion to USD 536.438 billion, weekly data by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed.
The country’s foreign exchange reserves declined by USD 2.415 billion to stand at USD 576.869 billion in the week ended April 2, RBI data showed on Friday.
