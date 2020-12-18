  • MORE MARKET STATS

Forex reserves down by $778 million to $578.568 billion

By: |
December 18, 2020 6:57 PM

In the previous week, the reserves had touched a lifetime high of USD 579.346 billion after increasing by USD 4.525 billion. In the reporting week, the reserves declined due to a fall in foreign currency assets (FCAs), a major component of the overall reserves.

The special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) dipped by USD 3 million to USD 1.503 billion. The special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) dipped by USD 3 million to USD 1.503 billion. 

The country’s foreign exchange reserves declined by USD 778 million to USD 578.568 billion in the week to December 11, RBI data showed on Friday.

In the previous week, the reserves had touched a lifetime high of USD 579.346 billion after increasing by USD 4.525 billion. In the reporting week, the reserves declined due to a fall in foreign currency assets (FCAs), a major component of the overall reserves.

Related News

FCAs dropped by USD 1.042 billion to USD 536.344 billion, as per the weekly data by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the forex reserves.  The gold reserves increased by USD 284 million in the reporting week to USD 36.012 billion, the data showed.

The special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) dipped by USD 3 million to USD 1.503 billion.

The country’s reserve position with the IMF also fell by USD 16 million to USD 4.709 billion.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Forex reserves down by $778 million to $578.568 billion
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Retail inflation has peaked in Oct; RBI unlikely to cut rates in 2021 coz of sticky core: Report
2Cost of coronavirus pandemic on India’s economy; 3 major factors to decide GDP, jobs growth
3Pinching people’s pockets: Retail inflation likely to stay elevated in short term