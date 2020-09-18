  • MORE MARKET STATS

Forex reserves down by $353 million to $541.66 billion: RBI data

By: |
September 18, 2020 6:03 PM

In the previous week ended September 4, the reserves had increased by USD 582 million to a record high of USD 542.013 billion.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

After touching a life-time high in the previous week, the country’s foreign exchange reserves declined by USD 353 million to USD 541.660 billion in the week ended September 11, according to the Reserve Bank data.

In the previous week ended September 4, the reserves had increased by USD 582 million to a record high of USD 542.013 billion.

Related News

During the reporting week, the fall in reserves was due to a decline in foreign currency assets (FCAs), a major component of the overall reserves. FCAs decreased by USD 841 million to USD 497.521 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

The gold reserves rose by USD 499 million in the reporting week to USD 38.02 billion.

The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) marginally declined by USD 1 million to USD 1.482 billion during the week.

The country’s reserve position with the IMF declined by USD 11 million to USD 4.637 billion during the reporting week, the data showed.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Forex reserves down by $353 million to $541.66 billion RBI data
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1India engaging with ASEAN to review FTA: Piyush Goyal
2Foreign firms looking to shift base to India; here’s how much FDI flew in during lockdown
3Retail inflation for farm workers, rural labourers eases marginally in August