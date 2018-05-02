Foreign investors need to develop state specific strategies in India: Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar

British investors need to develop state specific strategy for investments in India as it is diverse and offer different investment opportunities, said Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar. (PTI)

British investors need to develop state specific strategy for investments in India as it is diverse and offer different investment opportunities, said Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar. Kumar further said that impediments in bringing British universities in India should be addressed. “Just as you can’t have single strategy for Europe, so you can’t have one strategy for India. You should have state specific strategies. Koreans have focused on one or two states in India and they have succeeded,” he said while participating in a panel discussion organised by UK India Business Council (UKIBC) here.

The Niti Aayog vice chairman emphasised that both India and UK need to work on their relationship much more. Advising investors from both India and UK to look at Sunrise industries, Kumar said that there is a whole startup ecosystem has come up in India, so UK should set up technological hub in India. India is the third largest investor in the UK and for all purpose the UK is the second largest investor in India. Speaking at the same event, British Deputy High Commissioner Crispin Simon said that about 1,00,000 jobs are supported by Indians companies in the UK.