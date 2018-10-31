Foreign flows: India not flavour of the season

Anxious the Indian stocks are over-valued and that earnings growth could slow in the wake of macro headwinds, foreign funds have been taking risk off the table.
Anxious the Indian stocks are over-valued and that earnings growth could slow in the wake of macro headwinds, foreign funds have been taking risk off the table. The chances of capital losses in the bond markets, as yields rise, has seen money move out of the debt market too.
