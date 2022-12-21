Fitch retains its India rating, outlook

Fitch Ratings on Tuesday maintained its sovereign rating for India at the lowest investment grade of “BBB-” with a “stable” outlook.

The agency said India’s latest rating reflects strengths from a robust growth outlook compared to peers and still-resilient external finances, which have helped it navigate the large external shocks during the past year. “These are offset by India’s weak public finances, illustrated by high deficits and debt relative to peers, as well as lagging structural indicators, including World Bank governance indicators and GDP per capita,” it said in a statement.

In June, Fitch had revised up its outlook for India’s long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to “stable” from “negative” after a gap of two years. But it has retained its sovereign rating for the country at “BBB-“ for 16 years now.

In its latest assessment, the global agency stated that the Indian economy remains resilient but is still slowing. Sustained consumption and investment recoveries underpin Fitch’s FY23 India GDP growth forecast of 7%. India is “somewhat insulated” from the gloomy global outlook in 2023, given its modest reliance on external demand. “Nevertheless, we expect declining exports, heightened uncertainty and higher interest rates to slow growth to 6.2% in FY24 (‘BBB’ median: 2%). We also expect consumption growth to moderate as pent-up demand fades,” it said.

Fitch expected the central government’s fiscal deficit in FY23 to slightly exceed the budget target of 6.4% of GDP (including disinvestment) to reach 6.6%, mainly due to higher food and fertiliser subsidies. However, revenue growth and expenditure switching will contain the measures’ fiscal toll, while allowing capital spending to remain a priority.

The agency forecast a gradual narrowing of the general government deficit to 9.2% of GDP in FY24 and 8.7% in FY25 on the back of continued declines in central government deficits. It forecast the central government to set a 6% of GDP deficit target in its upcoming budget and to retain its 4.5% FY26 target, “though we believe this may be difficult to achieve”. “Fiscal pressures could arise from upcoming national elections in May 2024, but the incumbent government’s dominant political position likely limits these risks,” it said.

The agency said inflation has peaked and it continues to ease. “We expect the RBI to keep the repo rate on hold at 6.25% through FY24 following a cumulative 225bp in repo rate hikes between April and December,” it said. Retail inflation hit an 11-month low of 5.88% in November, having remained above the central bank’s tolerance limit of 6% for 10 months.

The country’s “robust” medium-term growth outlook is a key factor for the latest rating. “A clear improvement in corporate and bank balance sheets, which were under strain prior to the pandemic, is likely to facilitate a steady acceleration in investment in the coming years,” it said. The ongoing infrastructure drive and reform agenda of the government, coupled with efforts to attract greater FDI inflows, supplement these prospects. “Nevertheless, risks remain given dynamics in labour force participation, the lagging rural sector recovery, and uneven reform implementation record,” it said.

Also Read Strong bank loan growth in FY23 despite higher interest rates: Fitch Ratings

Given that the financial sector risks continue to ease on the back of the strong and durable economic recovery, Fitch expects asset quality pressures to “remain well-contained, even as regulatory forbearance unwinds, supporting the sector’s performance”. It forecasts the current robust credit growth to continue on the back of resilient loan demand and increased risk appetite, if capitalisation is well-managed. The normalisation of domestic liquidity conditions is partly mitigated by high deposit funding.

The agency flagged elevated fiscal deficit. Although the general government fiscal deficit moderated from the pandemic high of 13.5% of GDP (excluding disinvestment), it’s forecast to remain large compared to peers. It expects the deficit to ease marginally to 9.6% of GDP in FY23 (‘BBB’ median: 4.1%) from 9.8% in FY22. The latest forecast is lower than the 10.5% of GDP it had projected during its June review, largely because “state deficits have declined much faster than we anticipated”.

High inflation could continue to reduce the country’s debt-to-GDP ratio, which may reach 82.1% by the end of FY23 from its peak of 87.6% in FY21, but it remains well above the 55% ‘BBB’ median.

The agency said the country’s current account deficit remains manageable although it forecast the deficit to rise to 3.3% of GDP in FY23 from 1.2% in FY22. It also highlighted the country’s “sound” external finances.