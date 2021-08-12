Food grains output in 2020-21 crop year at record 308.65 MT as per 4th advance estimate

Agriculture ministry data showed that kharif sowing has been completed in 87% of the normal sowing area of 107.3 million hectare as of August 6.

The government has revised upwards country’s food grains production by more than 3 million tonne (MT) to record 308.65 MT for 2020-21 crop year (July-June), which is 3.75% higher from the previous year.

With current kharif acreage seen to be 1% lower than last year by the end of season, the pressure will be on rabi season to match last year’s food grains output in 2021-22 crop year. According to the third estimates released for 2020-21 in May, the food grains output was estimated at 305.44 MT in the current year.

Releasing the fourth advance estimates of production of crops, agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the record production was possible due to “tireless work of farmers, skill of the scientists and the agriculture and farmer friendly policies of the government.”

“Overall kharif sowing is expected to remain 1% lower on year and 3-4% higher over the average of the past five years,” rating agency Crisil said in a report.

Cumulative sowing till August 8 was 2% lower on-year, attributable to the advancement in sowing last year, and 3% higher than the average of the past five years, it said.

With Indian agriculture largely rainfall-dependent, the now-on, now-off monsoon this year has shifted the sowing from much-expected oilseeds (groundnut and soybean) to maize and paddy for kharif, the report said.

As per the revised estimates for 2020-21, rice production is seen at 122.27 MT, up by 2.9% on-year, while wheat at 109.52 MT is up by 1.5%. Similarly, output of coarse cereals surged to 51.15 MT (7.1% higher), pulses 25.72 MT (11.7% higher) and oilseeds 36.1 MT (8.7% higher). The cotton output is estimated at 35.38 million bales of 170 kg each, down by 1.9%. But sugarcane production has been seen to have increased by 7.8% to 399.25 MT.