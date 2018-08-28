Food grain output to be record 284.83 million tonnes

Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh said rice output would be 112.91 million tonnes and that of wheat 99.70 million tonnes. (Image: Reuters)

Food grain production in the country in 2017-18 crop year will be a record 284.83 million tonnes as per the fourth advanced estimates issued by the Agriculture Ministry on Tuesday.

Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh said rice output would be 112.91 million tonnes and that of wheat 99.70 million tonnes.

“I am happy to share the 4th advanced estimates of food grain production for the year 2017-18. The country witnesses record food grain production estimated at 284.83 million tonnes,” Singh said in a Tweet.

As per the estimates, the country will also produce 46.99 million tonnes of coarse cereals, 28.72 million tonnes of maize, 25.23 million tonnes of pulses, 11.23 million tonnes of gram and 3.56 million tonnes of urad (split black gram).

In 2016-17, the total food grain production was 275.11 million tonnes.