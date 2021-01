Food dept secretary visits IGMRI

Sudhanshu Pandey, Secretary, department of food and public distribution in the ministry of consumer affairs, visited the Indian Grain Storage Management Research Institute (IGMRI)/Training Institute, FCI Depot in Hapur, along with joint secretary(Impex & IC), deputy commissioner (S&R), MD & director(personnel) of Central Warehousing Corporation.

The secretary advised IGMRI officials to upgrade testing centre in respect of bio-fertilised seeds.