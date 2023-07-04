Focus on food, electronics for export push: Piyush Goyal

The commerce and industry ministry on Monday shared with export organisations its plan to promote investment and trade together so that India can get a larger share of world trade.

“The department for promotion of industry and internal trade will be holding roadshows in 12 countries to attract investments and also engage with domestic stakeholders in tier Ii and Tier III to build an ecosystem for export,” director general and chief executive officer of Federation of Indian Export Organisations Ajay Sahai said.

Increasing investments will help in promoting trade through integration with global value chains, he said. The roadshows will also engage with the diaspora for investments.

The commerce and industry ministry, in a meeting chaired by minister Piyush Goyal, also asked the exporters to focus on key potential sectors such as food, electronics and engineering for export push in the near future.

The main global destinations where exports could be promoted further include the US, UK, Brazil, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Sweden, Taiwan, Korea, Japan and Russia.

The ministry also suggested to the exporters to focus on participating in the biggest trade fairs and exhibitions around the world to promote exports.

The meeting came at a time when the country is witnessing contraction in merchandise exports for the past four months.

Sahai said the decline in exports is not limited to India alone. He said that port data shows that there has been no decline in volume of exports from India. “The decline in exports in value terms is due to decline in prices of commodities,” Sahai added.

Exports declined for the fourth-consecutive month by 10.3% on-year to $34.98 billion in May, while the trade deficit widened to a five-month high of $22.12 billion, according to the ministry data.

Cumulatively, exports during April-May this fiscal contracted by 11.41 per cent to $69.72 billion, while imports declined 10.24 per cent to $107 billion.

Demand slowdown in major markets, high inflation in developed economies and the Russia-Ukraine war are impacting the country’s exports.

Earlier Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal had said that both departments of the ministry are working together on a trade strategy that will involve Invest India and India’s missions abroad to push for export revival.

“We have identified 40 countries which account for 85% of our exports and are focussing our efforts on increasing our exports to them once signs of economic revival in their domestic economies become visible,” he had said.

In the Monday meeting representatives from different export promotion councils from sectors such as apparel and medical devices participated in the meeting besides Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) and industry associations.