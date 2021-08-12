  • MORE MARKET STATS

FM Sitharaman says govt ready to do everything required to revive economy

By:
August 12, 2021 5:05 PM

There are indicators which suggest that the economy is buoyant and recovery is taking place post lifting of COVID-19 restrictions by states, she said while addressing the CII Annual Meeting 2021.

She further said foreign direct investment has seen a growth of 37 per cent so far this fiscal, while forex reserves increased to USD 620 billion as of July.She further said foreign direct investment has seen a growth of 37 per cent so far this fiscal, while forex reserves increased to USD 620 billion as of July.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday assured India Inc that the government is ready to do everything required to revive and support economic growth.

The Narendra Modi government has shown commitment to reforms even during the pandemic, she said, adding last year the Centre announced farm laws and labour reforms, among others.

She also exhorted the industry to come forward and invest in the economy.

