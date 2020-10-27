  • MORE MARKET STATS

FM Sitharaman says GDP growth may be negative, near-zero this fiscal; high hopes in festive season

By: |
October 27, 2020 6:29 PM

FM Sitharaman said that there were visible signs of economic revival but the full-year GDP growth may suffer due to a huge economic contraction in Q1.

finance minister, nirmala sitharaman, economic growth, economic revival, GDP growthFM Sitharaman assured that the festive season will further spur the economy, rekindling hopes of positive growth in the third and fourth quarters.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today said that GDP growth may be in the negative zone or near zero in the current fiscal. Nirmala Sitharaman added that there were visible signs of economic revival but the full-year GDP growth may suffer due to a huge economic contraction of 23.9 per cent in the first quarter of the current fiscal. Speaking at the India Energy Forum of CERAWeek, the minister further said that the government put lives before livelihood and that is why a very firm lockdown was imposed in March, which also gave time to prepare for the pandemic.

FM Sitharaman assured that the festive season will further spur the economy, rekindling hopes of positive growth in the third and fourth quarters. She underlined that the growth will revive from the next fiscal and the government is focussed on public spending to boost economic activity. The minister highlighted that the expenditure on infrastructure, food processing, and agriculture exports is the top priority of the Modi government and it is targeting renewable energy investment, hydrogen-related allied energy investment, and service or product related to fin-tech.

Related News

Speaking about India’s energy landscape, FM Sitharaman added that incentivisation for the energy sector will take place in the form of energy conservation and environmental consciousness. She furthers tressed about the adoption of LED in the households, distribution of LPG in all houses, and incentives for states for gas distribution by 2023.

Meanwhile, in the same event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday said that the government has planned to raise India’s refining capacities from about 250 MT to 400 MT per annum by 2025. Narendra Modi had added that increasing domestic gas production has been a key government priority as it has planned to achieve ‘One Nation One Gas Grid’ and shift towards a gas-based economy.

PM Modi had also mentioned that this year has been challenging for the energy sector as the demand fell by almost one third and there have been price instability. However, India has been projected to emerge as a leading energy consumer and double its energy consumption over the long term, he underlined.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. FM Sitharaman says GDP growth may be negative near-zero this fiscal high hopes in festive season
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Companies turn towards apprentices due to reverse migration of workers, rise in demand in these sectors
2PM Modi says street vendors play important role in Uttar Pradesh’s economy; hails banks for this reason
3RBI asks lenders to implement waiver of interest on interest scheme by Nov 5