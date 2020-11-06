  • MORE MARKET STATS

FM Sitharaman says digital transactions will help measuring GDP accurately; asks to use cash only if urgent

By: |
Updated: Nov 06, 2020 4:43 PM

Nirmala Sitharman said that the country’s GDP assessment will improve as more transactions will come under the purview.

fm sitharaman, tax practitioner, digital transaction, gdp, measuring GDPFM Sitharaman said that the temptation for cash usage should be brought down and be used only on cause of urgency.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today said that digital transactions will help in making better assessments of GDP. Nirmala Sitharman added that the country’s GDP assessment will improve as more transactions will come under the purview. She further said that the temptation for cash usage should be brought down and be used only on cause of urgency. While addressing the National Tax Conference 2020, the FM also said that tax practitioners play an important role in educating and counseling assesses.

The minister also apprised that from 2014 onward, the government under PM Modi has made sure taxation becomes a simplified exercise and burden on taxpayers is reduced in terms of tax and compliance. However, she added that although periodically there are issues with which the GST system works, Infosys is trying to improve the technology side of GST. She also underlined that the government has abolished DDT and ambiguity related to double taxation while the processes for start-ups and prosecution related norms have been simplified.

